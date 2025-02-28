Pueblo West woman sentenced to 60 days and 4 years probation for child abuse

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - A Pueblo West woman has been sentenced to 60 days in jail and four years probation after pleading guilty to child abuse causing injury, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO).

On June 13, 2024, the PCSO said deputies responded to a Pueblo West home the night before to investigate an incident. The deputies found evidence of abuse on a five-year-old child who was in the care of Susan Davidson. The child was treated at a local hospital and released to a parent.

According to the PCSOd deputies questioned Davidson and other children in the home. Davidson was then arrested for second-degree assault and child abuse. The other children in the home were unharmed and released to family members.

If you are concerned for a child’s wellbeing, see evidence of abuse, or witness a child being harmed, you are urged to report it. If it is a life-threatening situation call 9-1-1 immediately, otherwise in Pueblo County you can call the following non-emergent numbers: Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (719) 583-6250; Pueblo Police (719) 553-2502; Pueblo 24 Hour Reporting Line (719) 583-6901; Colorado Abuse Reporting Line 1-844-264- 5437.

