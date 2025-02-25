Records show a stolen car may have been at the center of King Soopers parking lot shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - An arrest affidavit is shedding new light on a shooting in a King Soopers parking lot.

This week, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) announced they have arrested Dustin Boston, 34. Boston is accused of shooting Tyray Ikener as he sat in a parked black Mercedes back in January.

Tyray Ikener, source: CSPD

Boston's arrest affidavit shows that police believe the shooting may have stemmed back to a stolen car.

According to Boston's family member, he recently had a black car-- what she believed at the time may have been a black BMW-- though she wasn't exactly sure about the make or model.

The day of the shooting, his family member said Boston was about to leave the house and shouted something to the effect of, "They're stealing my car!"

Boston's family member said Boston borrowed the keys to her light blue Hyundai Sonata and left to go look for his black stolen car.

According to witness accounts, the suspect of the shooting (now believed to be Boston) arrived at the King Soopers fuel station parking lot. The suspect was described as driving a light blue Hyundai Sonata.

Dustin Boston, source: CSPD

One witness said he appeared to be "semi-crouching" as he approached a black Mercedes.

The witness says she heard the suspect shout something similar to "Give me my car back!" The witness said the suspect opened the driver-side door of the black Mercedes, and the witness heard the pop of a handgun.

When police arrived on scene, they said they located narcotics-related paraphernalia and a handgun stuck between the driver's seat and the middle console.

While the suspect, Dustin Boston, was not officially registered as the owner of the black Mercedes, police say they did find a "bill of sale," indicating he recently bought the car.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.