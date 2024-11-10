Skip to Content
Pueblo extends Temporary Shelter Emergency Declaration due to upcoming frigid temperatures

Published 8:57 PM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Pueblo Mayor Heather Graham announced an extension of the Temporary Housing and Shelter Emergency Declaration until November 15 citing the National Weather Service's prediction of more snow and frigid temperatures.

The declaration allows local churches, synagogues, mosques, temples, and other religious institutions to use their buildings as temporary shelters for the City’s homeless population.

