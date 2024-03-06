Craftsman Homes owners arrested after 13 Investigates uncovers millions of dollars of fraud

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) arrested the owners of Craftsman Homes and Interiors, Dwight and Joni Mulberry, on Tuesday for defrauding customers of more than $2 million.

KRDO13 Investigates initially broke this story last July. A handful of victims claim they paid the Mulberrys hundreds of thousands of dollars for custom homes, only for the Mulberrys to abandon the projects and run off with the money.

“We've written off the money like we know that's not coming back, but we can't give up on the hope that there will be consequences,” Sandy Ewer, one of the victims said.

The Ewers paid the Mulberrys thousands in 2020 to build their dream home in Monument. However, the project remains unfinished. On Wednesday, the Ewers told KRDO13 Investigates they were shocked about the arrest because they were told by multiple law enforcement agencies their case never constituted criminal charges.

“I cried. I was so ecstatic. Like just to feel validated in, you know, like we lost a lot and more than money,” Doug McIver, another victim remarked.

Following KRDO13 Investigates’ special report, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said it received a call from one of the victims, so the agency started to look into the allegations and slowly built a case.

“Looking at their finances and how they paid for their home projects, I was able to get financial records for Craftsman homes. And at that point, I started following the money,” explained EPSO detective Tamara Tadlock.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office found that between 2021 and 2023 the Mulberrys stole, defrauded, and laundered more than $2 million from 19 victims. The couple is facing 43 total charges, including 22 counts of money laundering, six counts of fraud by check, 12 counts of theft, and three counts of securities fraud. And the agency said there are likely more victims.

Doug and Lucinda McIver paid the Mulberrys hundreds of thousands of dollars for what they called their retirement home on a quiet lot in northern Woodland Park on the edge of a small lake.

After the Mulberrys abandoned it with only the foundation poured, the McIver’s moved on not wanting to waste energy worrying about them.

After their arrest, the Mulberrys bonded out of jail. So KRDO13 Investigates went looking for them. Neither Dwight nor Joni answered their phones or responded to our text messages. They also didn’t answer their door when we showed up at their house.

Many of the victims filed civil lawsuits after they were told there wasn’t enough criminal evidence. However, even with this criminal case, the victims told KRDO13 Investigates, it’s unlikely they will see any of the money that was allegedly stolen from them.