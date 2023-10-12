Final community meeting on the future of Blodgett Open Space happening Oct. 17

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The community is invited to attend the second and final community work session to help guide the future of Blodgett Open Space.

The Blodgett Open Space neighbors Pike National Forest and has trails and wildlife habitat. The Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services said the current Draft Master Plan includes a diverse trail system, single and multi-use trails, access points, use areas, neighborhood and regional connections, and habitat protection.

City officials said the community input will help guide the City by identifying ways to improve the planning, management, and programming of the open space.

The final meeting will provide an update on the project, including a review of the feedback from the previous meetings and surveys.

Meeting details:

Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Flying W. Ranch; 3330 Chuck Wagon Rd.

City officials said anyone who requires an auxiliary aid and/or service to participate in an upcoming meeting is asked to submit a request for accommodations by emailing eric.sieger@coloradosprings.gov or calling the Communications Office at 719-385-5447. Or call 711 or 800-659-3656 for Relay Colorado. People are asked to request accommodations no later than 48 hours before the scheduled meeting.