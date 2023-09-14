Search for Cañon City man accused of lighting an apartment on fire with a teen girl inside

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) is searching for a man accused of lighting an apartment on fire with a teen girl inside.

According to police, 30-year-old Vincent James Wicke is wanted for multiple charges, including 1st Degree Arson, Burglary, and Child Abuse. CCPD said a 15-year-old girl was inside the apartment at the time of the fire.

However, investigators said no one was injured in the incident.

Police emphasized that anyone who is helping Wicke avoid apprehension, harboring him, concealing him, providing transportation or other resources, or warning him of discovery can and will be charged as an accessory to each of his charges.

Anyone with information leading to his arrest will be eligible for a cash reward.

People are asked to contact the non-emergency line at (719)-276-5600 Option 6 or Detective Smelser at (719)-276-5600 ext. 3925.