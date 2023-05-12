Southern Colorado troops heading to the southern border to help with possible migrant surge

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)--Southern Colorado troops are now getting ready to head to the southern border to help with the response after the cancellation of Title 42.

Title 42 was created during the pandemic-era to help limit the number of migrants entering the US border. The thought behind it was to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus. That set title ended on May 11.

Title 42 allowed border authorities to turn migrants away who were seeking asylum and would dramatically cut down on border processing time. Title 42 also carried almost no legal consequences for migrants crossing, meaning if they were pushed back, they could try to cross again multiple times.

A group of 1,500 soldiers from southern Colorado are heading to the border. 550 are heading to El Paso, Texas now and the remaining 950 will arrive later this month or during the first week of June.

These soldiers will be at the border providing support for 90 days.