Pueblo police investigating 4th homicide this year
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department said they are investigating a homicide that happened just after midnight Saturday east of Highway 50.
Officer responded around 12:06 a.m. to the 400 block of S. Santa Fe Avenue and discovered a deceased man on scene.
The event is being investigated as a homicide, it's the fourth one in this city this year.
No suspect has been taken into custody at this time.
The identity of the victim will be released at a later date.