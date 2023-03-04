Skip to Content
Pueblo police investigating 4th homicide this year

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department said they are investigating a homicide that happened just after midnight Saturday east of Highway 50.

Officer responded around 12:06 a.m. to the 400 block of S. Santa Fe Avenue and discovered a deceased man on scene.

The event is being investigated as a homicide, it's the fourth one in this city this year.

No suspect has been taken into custody at this time.

The identity of the victim will be released at a later date.

