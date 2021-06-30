Nonstop direct flights from Denver to Paris begin July 2
DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- The first direct flight from Paris to Denver will begin at the Denver International Airport on Friday.
Earlier this year, Air France announced plans to create a new nonstop service between Denver and Paris. The flight will operate up to three times a week, as one of only a handful of airlines offering service to Europe.
Air France becomes the 24th airline to serve DIA and will mark the first time a SkyTeam Alliance carrier will connect Denver nonstop with Europe.
On July 2, Air France will touch down for the first time in Denver. In honor of the nonstop flight, there will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony, speeches from Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, DIA's CEO Kim Day, and representatives from Air France and the French Consul for Colorado.
For more information on flights, click here.
Comments