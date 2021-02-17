Ash Wednesday drive-thru

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Ash Wednesday looked a little different at the First Presbyterian Church of Pueblo.

In order to keep everyone safe, officials offered ashes through a drive-thru. They applied the ashes using cotton swabs instead of their thumbs.

Churchgoers had the choice of receiving their ashes on their forehead or the back of their hand.

"Even though the past eleven months have felt like lent because we haven't been able to gather in person it's still important to take part in what we call the rituals of the church because the church is still going on," said JoAnne Sharp. "Even though the building's been closed we're still church."

The traditional marking of ashes symbolizes a sense of mortality and belonging, signifying the beginning of Lent.

All denominations were welcome at Wednesday's event.