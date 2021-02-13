Former President Trump found not guilty in second impeachment

News

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Senate has found former President, Donald J Trump, not guilty in a vote of 57-43.

The Senate acquitted former President Donald Trump of inciting a riot at the US Capitol building on January 6, ending his second impeachment trial.

while 7 Republicans voted to convict Trump, the most impeachment defections ever from a president's party, House Democrats, who voted a month ago to charge Trump with “incitement of insurrection,” were unable to get two-thirds of the Senate, or 67 votes, they needed to make the conviction.

The Democrats argued in the short trial that Trump caused the violent attack by repeating for months the false claims that the election was stolen from him, and then telling his supporters gathered near the White House that morning to “fight like hell” to overturn his defeat. Five people died when they then laid siege to the Capitol.

Trump’s lawyers argued that the rioters acted on their own accord and that he was protected by freedom of speech, an argument that resonated with most Republicans. They said the case was brought on by Democrats’ “hatred” of Trump.