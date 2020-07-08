Tri-County Health orders mask mandate; cities can opt out

News

AURORA, Colo. -- Health officials who oversee a large swath of suburban Denver have decided to impose a mask-wearing requirement to curb the spread of the coronavirus, but jurisdictions will be allowed to opt out of the order.

The Aurora Sentinel reports the Tri-County Health Department’s Board of Health voted 5-4 on the order Wednesday. It will apply to Douglas, Arapahoe and Adams counties, home to about 1.4 million people.

The vote directs the head of Tri-County Health to set the details, including where masks are and aren't required. But the ultimate decision will rest with elected officials.