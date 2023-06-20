KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Mac is your KRDO Pet of the Week from Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! He is a one-year-old black and tan Pit Bull mix that came to HSPPR as a stray and is ready to find his new home.

This handsome guy has the best smile in the world to go along with his floppy ears. Mac is nervous in new situations or around new people, and will need time to adjust to his new home with a patient family. Even if he’s a little shy, Mac likes eating treats to help him get comfortable. Mac is fantastic interacting with other dogs and will come out of his shell even more while playing with them.

Want to know more about Mac? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005.