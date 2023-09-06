Skip to Content
Daily Weather Web

Hot and dry through Saturday

By
Published 7:10 AM

Hot and dry conditions return.

TODAY: Plenty of sunshine and dry conditions are anticipated this afternoon and evening. Above average temperatures return, with 83 as the forecast high in the Springs and 91 in Pueblo.

TOMORROW: High pressure remains in control for the next few days. This will keep us sunny, hot and dry for your Thursday. Highs are expected to reach the 90s across the Front Range and Plains.

EXTENDED: High pressure remains in control until Saturday. That means hot and dry through the start of the weekend. By Sunday, we're tracking a strong cold front to bring rain chances and cooler temperatures Sunday onward.

Article Topic Follows: Daily Weather Web

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Joe Ruch

Joe is the weekend evening meteorologist for KRDO. You can learn more about him here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content