Hot and dry through Saturday

Hot and dry conditions return.

TODAY: Plenty of sunshine and dry conditions are anticipated this afternoon and evening. Above average temperatures return, with 83 as the forecast high in the Springs and 91 in Pueblo.

TOMORROW: High pressure remains in control for the next few days. This will keep us sunny, hot and dry for your Thursday. Highs are expected to reach the 90s across the Front Range and Plains.

EXTENDED: High pressure remains in control until Saturday. That means hot and dry through the start of the weekend. By Sunday, we're tracking a strong cold front to bring rain chances and cooler temperatures Sunday onward.