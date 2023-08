EXTENDED: Temperatures will warm again quickly on Thursday afternoon as highs top out in the upper-80s to the mid-90s. Shower and thunderstorm chances will also ramp up heading into the weekend... with healthy thunderstorm chances lingering into early next week.

TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy overnight with morning lows dipping into the mid and upper-50s.

