Above normal temps to finish February

We will continue to have above normal temperatures to kick off the weekend. Highs will remain in the 60s to 70s for Southern Colorado. The day will start sunny but clouds will increase as we head into the late hours of the day. In the evening there is a chance for isolated rain and snow showers in portions of the High Country.

Tonight we will have mostly cloudy skies with lows in the 30s to 40s with the High Country having lows in the 20s.

For your Sunday Funday temperatures will dip slightly. Highs will be in the 60s for majority of Southern Colorado. We will continue to have isolated rain and snow showers possible for portions of the High Country.

Heading into the first week of March highs will rebound back into the 60s to 70s.

Late Monday into the Early hours of Tuesday the High Country will start to experience rain and snow showers that will make its way to the I-25 corridor by the mid morning. We will see mainly rain but some areas such as Teller County could see some flurries. We will dry out by the late afternoon to evening time.

Highs Tuesday will fall into the 50s to 60s then increase into the 60s for Wednesday with sunny skies.

Highs will continue to be in the 60s for Thursday with some hometowns flirting with the 70s.

We are tracking potential rain and snow to end the work week with highs back down in the 50s to 60s.