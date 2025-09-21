Fall officially starts Monday

Tonight lows will be back down in the 50s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains with the High Country having lows back in the upper 30s to 40s. Our skies will be partly cloudy.

Monday is the official start of fall and it will be an active one. There is a chance for showers and thunderstorms. There is a chance for an isolated strong to severe thunderstorm for the far Eastern Plains with the main concerns being hail and wind. We will have highs in the 70s to 80s across Southern Colorado.

A low pressure will make its way through the area Tuesday, this will allow for showers and thunderstorms to continue. Higher elevations have a chance for snow. Highs will fall into the 60s to 70s across Southern Colorado.

Cool temperatures will continue for the middle of the work week along with the rain and thunderstorm chances.

Heading into the second half of the work week we will have highs increase back into 70s with some hometowns in the Eastern Plains flirting with the 80s. Our skies will be dry and sunny.

The dry and sunny conditions will continue for the end of the work week. Highs will increase into the 70s to 80s across Southern Colorado. We will continue with this weather as we head into the start of the weekend.