More severe storms possible Sunday

TODAY: We're tracking much cooler temperatures with afternoon highs in the 70's and 80's across lower lying portions of the Pikes Peak Region. Severe storm chances ramp up in the afternoon and evening, starting across our local mountain towns west of I-25, then strengthening as they push further east across the Plains. Our primary threat is large, damaging hail. A few lingering late-night thunderstorms could be possible in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, too.

TOMORROW: We're tracking drier weather to start your work week with just a few showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening, and highs just a few degrees warmer than Sunday.

EXTENDED: The drier weather pattern continues for most of the week with just a few PM showers and thunderstorms likely. Afternoon highs rebound to the 90's by Wednesday.