Start of a dry and warming trend

Today we will have highs in the 80s to 90s across Southern Colorado. There is a slight chance for an isolated shower however majority of Southern Colorado will experience sunny skies. This afternoon to evening, the Eastern Plains have a chance for showers and thunderstorms with a chance for an isolated to scatter strong to severe thunderstorm. All weather threats are possible: hail, wind, slight chance for a tornado, and flooding.

Tonight we will have lows in the 50s to 60s along the I-25 corridor and the Eastern Plains the High Country will have lows in the 40s to 50s. Our skies will be mostly clear.

We kick up a little bit for the start of the work week highs will be in the 90s. Most of Southern Colorado will have highs in the 90s with a few hometowns having highs in the upper 80s. Skies will be sunny!

Heat increase more Tuesday with highs in the 90s to 100s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have highs in the upper 80s to 90s.

We will continue to have those temperatures for the remainder of the work week. During this time we will experience sunny skies, however there is a slight chance for a quick pop up shower for some hometowns Wednesday and Thursday, but I do expect Southern Colorado to stay dry during this time.

We will get a slight break from the heat for the start of the weekend. Highs will be in the 80s to 90s across Southern Colorado. There is a slight chance for a shower but most of Southern Colorado will remain dry.