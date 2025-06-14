Skip to Content
Tracking a HOT Father’s Day Weekend with isolated severe storms

TODAY: We're tracking highs around ten degrees above average in the low 90's in Colorado Springs and high 90's in Pueblo and across the Plains. A slight disturbance in the jet stream could cause a few showers along and west of I-25 in the afternoon, with severe weather chances mainly confined to the far Eastern Plains where we could see isolated storms bringing damaging hail and wind.

FATHER'S DAY: Temperatures will be similar to Saturday. We're tracking the chance for a couple severe storms across El Paso and Pueblo County the evening, then pushing out toward the Plains.

EXTENDED: Monday will likely bring near-record temps to Pueblo with a forecasted high of 99 (the record is 101 set in 2021). Colorado Springs is set to start the work week in the mid 90's. We're tracking a slight cooldown Tuesday and Wednesday as a brief cold front passes through. We're back up to the high 90s by the end of the week with drying conditions and potential fire danger!

Julia Donovan

