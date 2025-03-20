High country snow to finish out the work week

We will have another chilly night with lows in the 20s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have lows in the single digits to spring.

We will continue with the seasonal temperatures to end the work week. We will have highs in the 50s to 60s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have highs in the 30s to 50s. The High Country does have a chance for snow starting Friday. The High Country does have a winter weather advisory in effect Friday at midnight through Saturday at midnight due to moderate snow and breezy conditions.

We will start the weekend warm with highs in the 60s to 70s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. We will have Fire Weather out for Saturday afternoon to evening for the Plains. 30s to 50s for High Country.

Temperatures fall into the 50s to 60s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains for the end of the weekend. 30s to 50s for the High Country.

As we head into the start of the work week temps will climb back up into 60s and 70s and continue to rise as we head towards the middle of the work week.