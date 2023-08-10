Monsoon moisture returns through the weekend

Chances for afternoon thunderstorms ramping up through the weekend.

TODAY: Partly cloudy skies with scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Getting hot again this afternoon with highs in the upper-80s and the mid-90s.

TONIGHT: Showers that do develop will weaken and begin to die off by midnight. Partly cloudy overnight with Friday morning lows dipping into the 50s and 60s.

EXTENDED: Monsoonal moisture will continue to surge into southern Colorado through the weekend with increasing shower and thunderstorm activity. Highs through the weekend will range from the mid-80s to the mid-90s. Monsoon rains will peak on Sunday and Monday, with a gradual drying trend by the middle of next week.