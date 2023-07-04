Afternoon storm chances for the 4th!

Stormy weather possible for the 4th of July during the afternoon and evening.

TODAY: Thunderstorms may fire as early as 1 pm this afternoon and move into the I-25 corridor between 2 and 3 pm. The better chance for severe thunderstorms will be across the easterner plains later today.

TONIGHT: Severe weather chances begin to diminish this evening... but there will still be a chance for lingering thundershowers later tonight.

EXTENDED: Mainly cloudy skies and cooler conditions ahead for Wednesday. Showers and thunderstorms will still be prevalent across the area, but temperatures will be 15 to 20 degrees cooler with highs in the 70s. Temperatures warm and thunderstorm chances diminish heading into the weekend. Highs temperatures will be back in the 80s and 90s by Friday and through early next week.