Mainly sunny and warm Tuesday

Good looking Tuesday forecast... sunny and warm! TODAY: Plenty of sunshine with just a few afternoon clouds. Thundershowers will remain to our west over the mountains. High temperature wise we're looking at highs in the 80s. TONIGHT: Generally, clears skies and cool overnight lows with morning starts in the mid and upper-50s. EXTENDED: Dry conditions again for the midweek with Wednesday afternoon highs in the mid-80s and low-90s. Shower and thunder storm chances begin ramping up on Thursday and peak coming up on Friday afternoon and evening. Isolated storm chances for the weekend with highs in the 80s and 90s.

