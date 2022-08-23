Skip to Content
today at 7:54 AM
Published 7:33 AM

Mainly sunny and warm Tuesday

8-23 HIGHS

Good looking Tuesday forecast... sunny and warm!
TODAY: Plenty of sunshine with just a few afternoon clouds.  Thundershowers will remain to our west over the mountains. High temperature wise we're looking at highs in the 80s.
TONIGHT: Generally, clears skies and cool overnight lows with morning starts in the mid and upper-50s.
EXTENDED: Dry conditions again for the midweek with Wednesday afternoon highs in the mid-80s and low-90s. Shower and thunder storm chances begin ramping up  on Thursday and peak coming up on Friday afternoon and evening.  Isolated storm chances for the weekend with highs in the 80s and 90s.

Article Topic Follows: Weather
Author Profile Photo

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about Chris here.

