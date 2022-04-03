Marty’s Sunday Morning Forecast – Cooler, PM Showers – 4/3/2022

Overview: We're tracking cooler air, wind, and scattered rain and snow showers…

Today: A cold front will work over the state on Sunday dropping temperatures into the 50s to lower 60s for the plains with 40s over the higher terrain along and west of the I-25 corridor. We expect more clouds than sun, and the wind will be noticeable with gusts over 25 mph likely over the plains, especially early in the day. Scattered rain and/or snow showers are likely to develop over and near the mountains during the late morning or afternoon hours with temperatures falling noticeably under or near any showers, so the afternoon looks pretty brisk for many of us along and west of I-25.

Tonight: Scattered rain and snow showers will continue through the night. Snow over the mountains may accumulate under any heavier bursts of snow that occur, but in general, it appears we will keep snowfall accumulations fairly light (an inch or two) and confined to elevations above 7000 feet, and even there mostly on the cooler surfaces outside of any heavier bursts around Teller County. Heavier snow may fall over the northern Wet and Sangre De Cristo Mountains where a Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect starting this afternoon and lasting through Monday morning. For these areas as much as 4”- 8” of wet snow could fall.

Extended: Monday may start cloudy and chilly with rain/snow showers lingering in the morning, but we expect decreasing clouds and warming temperatures, and breezy conditions during the afternoon with high temperatures eventually in the 50s and 60s again for many areas. Tuesday should start windy and warm, but we'll turn cooler again as the next cold front moves over the state during the day. Most of the precipitation with the Tuesday cold front looks to fall over the high country, but spotty rain and/or snow showers may again develop mainly over and near the mountains. For most areas, Tuesday just looks very windy with a mixture of clouds and sun. Wednesday and Thursday look partly cloudy and brisk with high temperatures in the 40s and 50s for the higher terrain, perhaps some lower 60s over the southeastern plains. There will be a slight chance for a few rain/snow showers over and near the mountains. Dry Friday and next weekend with warming temperatures and periods of wind.