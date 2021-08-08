Marty’s Sunday Morning Forecast – Hot & Smoky – 8/8/2021

Weather

Overview: Although very spotty showers and thunderstorms could affect a few areas at times this week, we’re tracking mostly dry and hot conditions.

Today: Mostly sunny, hazy and hot with high temperatures in the 80s and 90s along the I-25 corridor, 90s to near 100 for the plains, and 70s and 80s over the mountains. The air will continue to be hazy due to smoke. Some clouds may develop over and near the mountains this afternoon, and although there could be a few sprinkles over the mountain tops we don’t expect any significant rainfall anywhere.

Tonight: Becoming mostly clear and cool with low temperatures in the 50s to lower 60s for the plains, 40s over the mountains and high mountain valleys.

Extended: Monday and Tuesday look hot with only very slight chances for brief sprinkles or quick showers, mainly over and near the mountains or near the New Mexico state line. The air may cool slightly starting Wednesday but we still expect high temperatures in the 80s and 90s for most areas with some 70s over the mountains. While isolated showers and thunderstorms may remain possible at times later in the week, the chances for significant rain don’t look so great right now.