Below-average temperatures with scattered thunderstorms expected

Weather

Mainly cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms Tuesday.

TODAY: Well below average temperatures Tuesday with highs in the mid and upper-70s. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are most likely in the higher terrain to our west.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and thunderstorms dying out overnight. Morning lows in the low and mid-50s Wednesday morning.

EXTENDED: Numerous showers and thunderstorms Thursday and Friday with isolated severe storms possible. Gradually warming with highs in the upper-70s and 80s heading into the weekend. Expect afternoon showers and thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday.