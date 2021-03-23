Another round of winter weather tonight and Wednesday morning

Weather

Increasing clouds Tuesday afternoon and evening with heavy mountain snow later tonight into Wednesday morning.

TODAY: A bit of sunshine early in the day before the clouds begin to thicken up. Highs today will be in the mid and upper-40s.

TONIGHT: Rain and snow showers Tuesday night, with all snow in the higher elevations west of Colorado Springs and Pueblo. Winter weather advisories have been posted for the Sangre De Cristos and the Wet mountains. Light to moderate snow may impact the Pikes Peak region early Wednesday morning.

EXTENDED: Morning snow showers Wednesday will give way to partly cloudy skies during the afternoon and evening. Quiet weather is expected Thursday before our next system arrives overnight into Friday morning. The weather pattern begins to dry out heading into the weekend with significant warming by Sunday.