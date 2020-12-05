Marty’s Saturday Morning Forecast – Sunny Saturday! – 12/5/2020

Weather

Overview: An area of high pressure will bring dry and warm weather to the area for the next several days. Later in the week some colder air should move over the state.

Today: Sunny and breezy at times with high temperatures in the 50s to near 60 for the plains with mainly 40s over the mountains and mountain valleys.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with low temperatures in the 20s for most areas, but the high mountain valleys will be considerably colder.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a few breezy pockets at times and high temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

Extended: We’ll remain mostly sunny and warm through Wednesday with just some breezy pockets here and there until late Wednesday when the wind will likely pick up over more areas. Thursday will feature more clouds, wind, and colder air, but right now it appears we’ll stay dry. Friday looks breezy and cool with a chance for some snow by late in the day or Friday night into Saturday.