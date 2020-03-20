Marty’s Friday Evening Forecast – Warmer Air Is Coming – 3/20/20

Weather

Overview: We’ll warm up over the next several days and eventually get windy. Weak waves may bring enough instability for generally scattered rain and/or snow showers on occasion. The end of the week looks much colder and possibly snowy again.

Rest of Tonight: Any weak rain and/or snow showers over and near the southern mountains will end, what’s left of the low clouds will gradually break up around the Pikes Peak Region, and we’ll all get chilly with low temperatures in the teens and 20s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy in the morning, increasing clouds over and near the mountains and becoming breezy at times in the afternoon with high temperatures in the 40s and 50s along the I-25 corridor with lower 60s over the far eastern plains. A weak wave will approach the area late in the day and may result in scattered rain and snow showers breaking out over and near the mountains through Saturday evening. Snow Saturday evening could accumulate a quick inch or two on mainly cooler surfaces on the higher terrain along and west of I-25.

Extended: Sunday should kick off a stretch of warmer days for the plains with just some scattered snow showers at times over the ski resorts, and possibly isolated rain or snow showers over and near our local mountain areas on Monday. Although we’ll be warmer for several days, we’ll also be windy at times. There are indications that we’ll get colder again and have another chance for snow over the area by about Thursday.