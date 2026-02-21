Tracking a beautiful weekend

Today we will continue to have cool temperatures as northerly winds pump into Southern Colorado. We will have highs in the 40s to low 50s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have highs in the 20s to 30s. We will have sunny skies!

Tonight we will continue to have clear skies with lows in the single digits to teens for Southern Colorado.

For your Sunday Funday temperatures will increase slightly with highs in the 50s along the Front Range and Eastern Plains with the High Country having highs in the 30s. Dry conditions will continue with partly cloudy skies.

Temperatures increase even more for the start of the work week. We will have highs in the 60s for majority of Southern Colorado. The High Country will have highs in the 40s.

Tuesday temperatures will raise into the 60s to 70s for Southern Colorado with sunny skies continuing.

The warm temperatures will continue for the middle of the work week. We will have breezy conditions with gust up to 35 mph. We will have to monitor for potential fire weather. The mountains have another chance for some more snow.

Temperatures dip back into the 60s Thursday but 60s to 70s will be back to finish out the work week. Dry and sunny conditions will continue.