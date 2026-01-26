Weather Alert: Cold temps through the morning then warming this afternoon

Cold Weather Advisory through 8AM along the I-25 corridor, Eastern Plains, and the San Luis Valley due to wind chill as low as below 20 degrees possible.

Once we get into the mid morning temperatures will increase and they will continue to increase into the 40s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains while the High Country will have their highs in the 20s to 30s. Our skies will be dry and sunny!

Tonight will be much warmer with lows in the single digits to teens with some mountain towns having sub zero lows. Our skies will continue to be dry with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies.

Tuesday highs will be in the continue to be in the 40s for majority of Southern Colorado, however some hometowns are flirting with the 50s. The High Country will continue to have highs in the 20s to 30s.

By the middle of the work week 50s make a return to Southern Colorado with 30s to 40s for the High Country.

For the second half of the work week we will continue with the 40s to 50s for majority of Southern Colorado. The High Country has a slight chance for snow but we will continue to monitor the situation.

40s to 50s with dry conditions will continue for the entire weekend! Sunday will warmer with some hometowns flirting with the 60s.