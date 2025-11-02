Cooler temps Monday

Tonight will be a mild night with lows in the 30s for I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have lows in the 20s to 30s. Our skies will remain clear.

Early Monday morning a cool front will make its way through Southern Colorado causing temperatures to drop into the 50s to 60s for Monday. Our skies will mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Tuesday temperatures will increase back into the 70s for the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains with some hometowns flirting with the 80s. The High Country will have highs in the 60s to 70s.Elevated fire conditions are possible along the I-25 corridor due to breezy and dry conditions.

For the middle of the work highs will fall back down into the 60s to 70s across Southern Colorado. Our skies will be sunny.

For the remainder of the work week highs will remain in the 60s to 70s with sunny skies. It can get breezy at times. We will have to watch possible elevated fire weather along the I-25 corridor.

For the start of the weekend another cool front will make its way through Southern Colorado causing highs to drop into the 60s. Our skies will remain dry and sunny!