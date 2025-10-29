Another Fantastic Fall Day Thursday

Clear skies will continue as we head into the night. It will be warmer with lows in the 20s to 30s across Southern Colorado, a few hometowns in the High Country will have lows in the teens.

Blue and sunny skies will continue for Thursday. It will be warmer with highs in the 50s to 60s for I-25 corridor and High Country with the Eastern Plains having highs in the 60s.

Halloween will be a mild with highs continuing in the 50s and 60s. There is a very slight chance for an isolated chance for showers in the afternoon time but majority of Southern Colorado will remain dry. Once the sun goes down temperatures will fall, our lows will be in 20s to 30s so make sure to bundle up if you will be out late.

The start of the weekend and the first day of the new month sunny skies will continue along with the 50s to 60s.

Sunday will be your weekends best with highs back in the 60s to 70s sunny skies will continue. We will continue with the temperatures for the start of the work week.