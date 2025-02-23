Unseasonably warm work week ahead

Tonight we will have temperatures increase some more. We can expect lows in the 30s for majority of Southern Colorado with the High Country Region having lows ranging from the teens to 30s. Our skies will remain clear.

Temperatures will rise even more for the start of the work week. We will have highs in the 70s for the Eastern Plains, 60s to 70s along the I-25 corridor, upper 30s to 60s for the High Country Region. We will continue to have sunny skies.

Tuesday we will have copy paste day with the same the same temperatures for the Eastern Plains, I-25 corridor, and High Country Regin. Our skies will remain sunny as well.

For the middle of the work week a cold front will make its way through the area. This will cause temperatures to decrease for Southern Colorado and snow chances for the High Country Region. We will have highs in the 40s to 50s along the I-25 corridor and the Eastern Plains with the High Country having highs range from the 20s to 50s.

Temperatures will rebound for the second half the work week. We will have highs back in the 60s across Southern Colorado. We will continue with the unseasonably warm temperatures and dry weather as we head into the start of the weekend.