Cool Weather Continues for the Start of Your Work Week

We are under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch Until 11pm

Tonight we will keep the rain chances around for Southern Colorado, however are potential for severe weather diminishes . We will dry out as we get into the early hours of your Monday. Lows tonight will be in the 50s for majority of the region.

The 70s and 80s will stick around for the start of your work week! We will have a slight chance for some afternoon showers, not ever hometown will experience some showers.

We will keep the slight daily chances for afternoon showers in our forecast until the middle of the work week, again not everyone will experience a shower. We will start to the feel the heat as we got throughout the work week. 80s will be here by Tuesday. 80s and 90s will be here by Wednesday. 90s will be here by Thursday for majority hometowns. Then By Friday some of hometowns will have triple digits. The heat will stick around as we head into the start of our weekend.