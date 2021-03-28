Sunday Forecast: Warm, Turning Windy With Some Snow on the Way

Weather Video

Sunday is going to be an amazing day across Colorado. Highs will range from the 40s and 50s in the mountains to the 60s and 70s for the lower elevations. It will be very sunny this afternoon so get outside and enjoy some of that beautiful Colorado Sun.

Monday Wind Gusts

Monday is going to be an even warmer day with highs reaching into the 70s for Colorado Springs and lower 80s for Pueblo and the SE Plains. Monday is also going to be a very windy day. Winds will start to increase as we head to lunchtime. 30-50 mph wind gusts are possible for much of the afternoon ahead of the cold front that is expected to swing through Monday evening. Fire danger is going to be elevated so no burning on Monday.

Snow will begin in the higher elevations Monday evening with Tuesday morning being snowy for the mountains and possibly for the Plains. the bulk of the snow that is expected will come throughout the day on Tuesday. We're not talking a huge snowstorm but the accumulation of a couple of inches of snow as upslope winds develop is not out of the question.

Snow will wind down Tuesday night and we will clear out and expect some very cold weather for Wednesday morning. Wednesday through the weekend will be sunny with temperatures warming through the weekend as well. We're looking at sunshine and 70s for the upcoming weekend! Enjoy it.

Stay warm and safe on Tuesday!

~Andy