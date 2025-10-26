Lots of Sunshine Ahead
TODAY: Partly sunny skies with ahigh temperature of 67º for Colorado Springs and 70° for Pueblo.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies and cool lows in the mid 30s to near 40°.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with breezy to windy conditions and high temperatures of 68° for Colorado Springs and 74º for Pueblo.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with cooler highs in the low to mid 50s.
EXTENDED FORECAST
WEDNESDAY: Sunnyskies with high temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 60s.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 60s.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs 70° to 75°.