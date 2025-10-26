Lots of Sunshine Ahead

TODAY: Partly sunny skies with ahigh temperature of 67º for Colorado Springs and 70° for Pueblo.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies and cool lows in the mid 30s to near 40°.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with breezy to windy conditions and high temperatures of 68° for Colorado Springs and 74º for Pueblo.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with cooler highs in the low to mid 50s.

EXTENDED FORECAST

WEDNESDAY: Sunnyskies with high temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs 70° to 75°.