TODAY: Cloudy to start, a chance for a few, scattered snow showers, mostly in the plains, then gradually clearing skies. Much colder highs in the mid 20s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and much colder. Lows 0° to 5° with wind chill values possibly -5° to -10°, -25° in the plains.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with cold highs near 20°.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies and warmer highs in the mid 30s.