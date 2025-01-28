Nice Tuesday; Snow for Wednesday & Thursday
TODAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies with lows 18° to 22°.
WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with snow showers. Snow accumulations from a couple to several inches in some areas. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny with highs near 50°.
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and warm with highs in the mid 50s.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny with highs in the low 50s.