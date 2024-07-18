Another Cool-Down This Weekend

THIS AFTERNOON/EVENING: Scattered showers with a few isolated thunderstorms. Near-normal highs of 87° for Colorado Springs and low to mid 80s for Pueblo. A few showers may linger into the evening hours.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies with a few lingering showers until about midnight, then gradually clearing skies and comfortable temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny in the morning then partly cloudy skies in the afternoon with a chance for scattered showers, some of which contain an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s for Colorado Springs and low 90s for Pueblo.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with a chance for afternoon scattered showers and a few isolated thunderstorms possible. Cooler highs in the low to mid 80s for Colorado Springs and mid to upper 80s for Pueblo.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny in the morning then partly cloudy in the afternoon with a chance for afternoon scattered showers and a few thunderstorms possible. Even cooler highs in the upper 70s for Colorado Springs and low to mid 80s for Pueblo.