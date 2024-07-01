Showers Possible Monday & Tuesday; 4th of July Looking Great

THIS AFTERNOON/EVENING: Slightly warmer temperatures today and this afternoon and evening we will have partly cloudy skies with a chance for a passing shower and possibly a thunderstorm. A few showers may linger into the evening hours

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies expected tonight with warm temperatures. Overnight/morning lows will be in the low to mid 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies Tuesday morning. During the afternoon showers we will have partly cloudy skies and at times mostly cloudy skies with a few showers and possibly an isolated thunderstorm. Highs will be a little cooler in the low to mid 80s for Colorado Springs and El Paso County and mid to upper 80s for Pueblo, Pueblo County and the eastern plains.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies in the morning followed by showers and possibly an isolated thunderstorm during the afternoon and evening. Expect high temperatures to be a little warmer than Tuesday with highs in El Paso County in the mid to upper 80s and the low 90s for Pueblo County and the eastern plains.

4th OF JULY: The holiday is looking good with mostly sunny skies throughout the day. This will perhaps be the best day of the week. Highs will be in the mid 80s for Colorado Springs and near 90° for Pueblo.