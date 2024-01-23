Skip to Content
Mild next few days

Tracking temperatures in the 40s and 50s through Thursday.

TODAY: Another nice day with plenty of sunshine is on tap. Clouds will gradually increase as we head into the late evening hours. 47 is the forecast high in the Springs, 49 in Pueblo. No rain/snow expected.

TONIGHT: Lows drop to the low to mid 20s across the Front Range and Plains. Mostly cloudy with calm winds.

EXTENDED: Rinse & repeat through Thursday. Our next system arrives Friday, bringing a light rain to snow mix across the region.

