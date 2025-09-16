Skip to Content
Cold Front Moving In Tonight

Rest of Today: showers and storms are building across the region ahead of an approaching cold front. The highest threat for Severe Storms remains across the NE Plains of Colorado, KS, NE. A few storms could briefly approach severe storm threshold with damaging wind, hail; however, this looks to be more concerning as storms track east over the Plains this evening.

TONIGHT: A few lingering showers and storms are possible through midnight. Temps will bottom out in the upper 40's to low 50's

TOMORROW: More clouds than sunshine. Cooler with highs in the 60's to low 70's, some areas will stay in the 50's around the foothills. Showers and storms are possible between 1-5 pm as our disturbance returns more moisture on the backside of the low pressure system.

EXTENDED: Thursday features pleasant and seasonal temps in the 60's and 70's with partly sunny skies, isolated storm chance around 20% after the noon hour. Sunny and beautiful on Friday and through the weekend with highs in the 70's to low 80's

Merry Matthews

