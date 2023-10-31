The School Buzz: Mountain View Academy’s K-8 Halloween festivities big hit with families

Mountain View Academy is just one local school that stepped up to give its students an early Halloween treat.

The staff and teachers at the charter school hosted a trunk or treat for K-8 students on Friday, before also hosting a Haunted Dance for the older students. It was a fun and safe event for all ages that seemed to be a huge hit with families.

The principal, Natalia Brunton, was proud of her staff, saying the events were a great success. She added, “It can be challenging to organize events that appeal to our younger and older students at the same time.”

“Despite a chilly wind, many families came together to enjoy the event and to build a stronger school community,” she said.

