Skip to Content
Video

The School Buzz: Mountain View Academy’s K-8 Halloween festivities big hit with families

By
New
Published 7:46 AM

Mountain View Academy is just one local school that stepped up to give its students an early Halloween treat. 

The staff and teachers at the charter school hosted a trunk or treat for K-8 students on Friday, before also hosting a Haunted Dance for the older students. It was a fun and safe event for all ages that seemed to be a huge hit with families.  

The principal, Natalia Brunton, was proud of her staff, saying the events were a great success. She added, “It can be challenging to organize events that appeal to our younger and older students at the same time.” 

“Despite a chilly wind, many families came together to enjoy the event and to build a stronger school community,” she said. 

Do you know something or someone remarkable at your school? Email us! Schoolbuzz@krdo.com

Article Topic Follows: Video

Jump to comments ↓

Josh Helmuth

Josh is an anchor for Good Morning Colorado. Learn more about Josh here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content