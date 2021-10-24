Rain/Snow Showers Tuesday

Tonight: Turning partly cloudy after midnight with low temperatures down to 38 degrees in Colorado Springs and 36 in Pueblo.

Monday: Plenty of sunshine through the day with warm temperatures to 71 degrees in Colorado Springs and 77 in Pueblo. The winds will turn breezy by late morning as a strong cold front is approaching the state. Expect wind gusts anywhere from 25-30mph along the I-25 corridor with stronger winds in the mountainous areas.

Extended: The cold front will cross over Colorado during the day Tuesday, reinforcing the breezy winds and bringing rain/snow showers. Scattered rain showers are likely Tuesday afternoon in Colorado Springs and Pueblo with snow showers for locations above 7000ft. Woodland Park is the most likely local area to see 1-2" of accumulation with Monument receiving just a trace. Temperatures still slightly too warm in the Colorado Springs area for snowfall. By Wednesday we'll turn sunny again with high temperatures near seasonal averages in the high 50s but remaining windy, so it'll likely feel quite a bit cooler.

