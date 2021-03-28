Strong Winds Monday

Video

Tonight: Conditions will stay relatively calm overnight for most locations with low temperatures to 34 degrees in Colorado Springs and 37 in Pueblo under mostly clear skies.

Monday: A cold front will make it's approach toward Colorado, strengthening our winds and warming temperatures for the afternoon. Fire Weather Warnings and High Wind Warnings/Watches are in effect for many areas across our region. Wind gusts from 40-65mph are possible with the strongest winds along the foothills of the Sangre de Cristo's. Mostly sunny skies and temperatures into the low 70s, but the wind will really take away the chance to enjoy the warm weather.

Extended: The cold front will cross through the state late Monday night, bringing sharply cooler temperatures and snow chances into the mountains. I-25 will see little to no snow accumulation.

