Colorado Heat Wave Continues

Video

Tonight: Staying dry in central/southern Colorado with no chance of precipitation and mostly clear skies. Temperatures down to 60 degrees in Colorado Springs and light winds.

Thursday: Plenty of sunshine through the morning with temperatures once again quickly warming to 94 degrees in Colorado Springs and 101 in Pueblo. A weak cold front will enter the state in far eastern Colorado during the afternoon, hopefully helping to keep that stretch of HWY 50 residents below the triple-digit mark. A few afternoon clouds are possible along the I-25 corridor, but nothing that will produce any precipitation.

Extended: The current heat wave won't budge through the weekend forecast, but isolated afternoon showers are possible on Saturday and Sunday. The overall coverage and severity of the showers will be very limited, so I'd even expect most locations to stay dry. Just keep an eye out for the stray 20 minute rain shower. It's Wednesday of next week when the heat will finally break, back to seasonal averages.

Click HERE for an interactive radar.

The KRDO StormTracker 13 weather app is available for download in the iOS app store and in Google Play.

CLICK HERE for the iOS app.

CLICK HERE for the Android app.