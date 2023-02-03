Several popular trails around Red Rock Canyon Open Space to close for upgrades

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Some popular trails around Red Rock Canyon Open Space are closing down for renovations.

The Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department will begin maintenance work and trail improvements on six heavily-trafficked trail segments in Red Rock Canyon Open Space in early February.

The work will include re-routing paths from damaged sections, reinforcing trails, and improving the safety and experience of hikers.

“This work will improve and enhance the experience for all trail users visiting Red Rock Canyon Open Space,” said Project Manager David Deitemeyer in a press release. “The re-routes, similar to the Greenlee Trail and Lion Trail improvements completed in 2021, will incorporate favored features and rock formations currently in use on these trails. There will be intermittent closures during these projects, but we hope to maintain access to these areas as much as possible.”

Work will also begin near the intersection of the Red Rock Canyon Trail and Roundup Trail in February. These reclamation efforts will restore an existing incompatible land disturbance created before the open space acquisition, improve drainage and erosion issues by re-directing water run-off coming out of the canyon, and improve the open space trails in the area.

During the project, visitors can expect to see heavy equipment operating in multiple areas of the park, including on the Overlook Trail, Sand Canyon Trail, Chamberlain Trail, the Palmer Red Trail, Parallel Trail, Waterfall Trail, and Intemann Trails.

Work is expected to last until September 2023. Trail users are asked to plan alternate routes.