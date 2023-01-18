Skip to Content
Colorado Springs man found incompetent to stand trial for allegedly killing wife and baby

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs man has been found incompetent to stand trial for allegedly killing his wife and baby.

After two mental evaluations, David Weingarten has been found incompetent to proceed. He will now be put into a program that will try and restore him to competency.

According to court documents, Weingarten told detectives he shot and killed his wife Lizet and his 8-month-old child Georgia nearly one year ago. He also allegedly confessed while on the phone with 911, saying something came over him and that he was hearing things.

Before being found incompetent, Weingarten was facing charges of murder, child abuse, and reckless endangerment.

